Mary Jane Haynes will be remembered for her elegance and kindness to friends, family, and beloved pets throughout her wonderful life's journey. Mary Jane died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at The Glebe in Daleville, Va., after a brief illness and just shy of her 88th birthday. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Haynes Jr. MD and her parents, Fredna and John W. Irvine Jr. She is survived by her children and spouses, Marilee Williamson (John) of Buchanan, Va., Barbie Hutchison (Euan) of Jamestown, R.I., and John Haynes (Maribeth) of Charlottesville, Va.; her grandchildren, Meghan Williamson (Kurt), Corrie Williamson (Alex), Robert C. Haynes III (Faith), and Jack Hutchison; and sisters, Kathryn (Rob) Hume and Janne E. Irvine. Mary Jane was born in Hollywood, Calif., and lived her early years with her grandparents, Fred and Roleen Tweedt on their San Fernando farm, cultivating her lifelong passions for fresh fruits and flowers, family, books, history, classical music, the arts, and dogs. She often recalled walking among the orchards of orange and avocado trees, picking off fruit for a snack on the way home from school. At 10, she moved to Belmont, Mass., to live with her mother and stepfather, and later attended Simmons College for her degree in Library Sciences. While visiting her step-grandparents in Marshall, Missouri, she met their neighbor, her future husband Bob Haynes, and spent several summers sitting on her front porch listening to Bob practice "The Warsaw Concerto" and more on his piano. They were married in Belmont on May 4, 1953, and he was the love of her life until he died in 2008. After a brief Army stint in Chicago and Denver, Bob's medical career took them to the Cleveland, Ohio area, where Bob was a Professor of Pharmacology at Case Western Reserve University. Mary Jane spent hours with the children at the Museums of Art, Science, and Natural History before enrolling in classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art. A talented knitter for years, she thereafter developed her weaving craft, and purchased two large floor looms. She wove beautiful, beloved pieces until she entered her eighties. Bob's work took the family on a sabbatical year in Sweden, where Mary Jane made sure her children were exposed to Scandinavian culture, food, holidays, and knitted sweaters. Honoring her pride in her own Norwegian heritage, her grandchildren referred to her as their "Mor Mor" and "Far Mor" in the Scandinavian tradition. The family moved to Charlottesville, Va., in 1969, when Bob joined the Pharmacology Department at the University of Virginia. They found a home where they could garden outdoors and in their greenhouse. Mary Jane cooked elaborate meals, entertained friends and family, and explored her exquisite sense of color through nature's beauty and weaving. Her yarn color combinations were inspired by the Rocky Mountains, western canyons, her rhododendrons, and other natural scenes. In 1972, Mary Jane helped chaperone a Lane High School Ecology class trip to Florida, beginning a 22 year tenure at Lane and Charlottesville High Schools, initially as an Ecology teacher and eventually as the Head Librarian. She touched the lives of many students over the years. She loved and supported the Charlottesville community in many ways. In the 1970's, she served on the Charlottesville City Planning Commission, instrumental in redevelopment efforts focused on downtown and what became the Pedestrian Mall. She and Bob held season tickets for the Symphony at UVA's Cabell Hall for many years, and both were so thankful for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for their many loving dogs. Some of her last hours in The Glebe were spent putting puzzles together - still showing off her gift of color-sense, and listening to Marilee read one of her favorite Lord Peter Wimsey books. She remained kind, positive, and ever-curious about her family. The family will receive friends on March 8, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m. to celebrate Mary Jane's life at the Colonnade Club on the UVA campus. The family invites you to wear one of Mary Jane's beautiful woven pieces if you own one. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that in Mary Jane's memory, donations may be made to one of the following: The Charlottesville High School Library, The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, or The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia.
In memory
