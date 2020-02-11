Patricia Lyon Hearn, 90, of Charlottesville passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1929, in New York, New York, daughter of the late Dr. Edward Crane Lyon and Louise Carskaddon Little Lyon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cecil Hearn Jr. Patricia is survived by two sons, Gary Hearn and Craig Hearn (Maria); one daughter, Susan Menefee (Gary); and grandchildren, Anne Menefee, Bill Menefee, Sara Hearn, Amanda Hearn, Elias Hearn and Lukas Hearn. Funeral services will be private. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Hearn, Patricia
