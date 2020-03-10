Ruth Marie Kreider Heatwole, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Heatwole was born on December 10, 1924 in Wadsworth, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Lloyd Stanley and Adelia May (Stover) Kreider. Ruth graduated with a B.S. in Education from Goshen College. She worked as a school teacher until the birth of her children. Mrs. Heatwole and her husband were charter members of Charlottesville Mennonite Church in 1958. From 1959 until 1981, she was consummate Associate Pastor's wife. Because their pastor lived in another city, together they did most of the pastoral hosting for their church members. She also led singing and taught Sunday school. While living in Charlottesville, she was a member of the Oratorio and University Choirs for 35 years. Most recently she had been a member of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. On June 12, 1948 she married Kenneth Heatwole who survives. In addition to her husband; Mrs. Heatwole is survived by her children, Larry Heatwole and wife, Karen of Harrisonburg, Don Heatwole and wife, Shirley of Scottsville, Carolyn Nuckols and husband, Eddie of Waynesboro, Joanne Billups of Charlottesville; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her four siblings. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 S. High St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, with Pastor Craig Maven officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Mennonite Central Committee, by visiting https://donate.mcc.org/ Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Heatwole Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA. 540.833.2891.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.