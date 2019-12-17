Carol Sue Cookson Heavlin, 76, of Ruckersville, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. She was born on April 13, 1943, to the late Robert Dean Cookson Sr. and Daisy Charlotte Frances Cookson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dean Cookson Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Edwin Heavlin of Ruckersville; daughter, Karen Elaine Litton of Tenn.; son, Jeffrey Lynn Heavlin of Ruckersville; half brother, Michael Rothrock; step-father, Richard Rothrock both of Ohio; sister, Lois Jean Domingue of California; grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Powers and husband, Bryan of Ruckersville, Elizabeth Anne-Marie Delaney of Tenn., Emily Lynn Blackburn of Mo.; and great-granddaughter, Emma Marie Powers of Ruckersville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

