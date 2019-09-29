Elizabeth "Betsey" Stinchcomb Heepe IRVINGTON, Va. Elizabeth "Betsey" Stinchcomb Heepe died on September 14, 2019, after a long, full and happy life. Betsey was born on July 16, 1922, to O.G. and Elizabeth Jones Stinchcomb in Akron, Ohio. She attended Ohio State University where she received a degree in History and Art. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1944, she married William Jacob Heepe USMC (Retired), her husband of sixty one years. In 1966, Betsey moved to Charlottesville, Va. with her husband and two daughters. There she attended the University of Virginia and earned a Masters degree in Education. She taught for many years at Woodbridge Elementary School. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and the Piedmont Garden Club and enjoyed tennis and a book club with her dear friends in Charlottesville. In 1999, Betsey moved to Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury in Irvington. She enjoyed the many programs offered and always was grateful for the attention and care she received from the RWC staff. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth Blythe Heepe and Mitch Rosenthal of Brooklin, Maine, and Jennifer H. and Donald McCann of White Stone, Va., five beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private, graveside service will be held in Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury Foundation or Historic Christ Church, both in Irvington, Va.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.