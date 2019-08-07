Earline Thompson Hembry, 86, of Louisa, Virginia, passed away on August 3, 2019, at her daughter's home in Hampton, Virginia. Born on January 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Brooks and Rosa Lee Thompson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Thompson, Harry Thompson, Charles Thompson, and John Thompson; and sister, Delores Thompson Jackson. She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Peartree (Andrew), Sandra Wade (Kelevine), Sharon Woodfolk (Gregory), and Shelly Smith (Zachery); grandchildren, Avery Smith (Michelle), Alexis Wade, Alexander Wade, Cole Smith (Amber), Arielle Smith, and Zoie Smith; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Smith; devoted niece and nephews, Karen Clark, Morgan Clark, and Orlando Morris; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wayland Baptist Church in Louisa. A viewing at the church will start at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral.
