Kathryn Virginia (Toth) Henderson, 80, of Scottsville, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 1, 1939, in Jenkins, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Krzak) Toth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Peace and Jeannie Hopkins; and a brother, James Toth. Kathryn was a devout wife and mother who loved music, reading, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed. She attended Goshen Baptist Church near Scottsville. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Cecil T. Henderson Sr.; three daughters, Lisa Aldrich (Jerry), Mary Thompson (Todd), and Lynne Davis (Kenny); a son, Cecil Thomas Henderson Jr. (April); a brother, David Toth (Elaine); ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Goshen Baptist Church by Pastor Henry Enochs. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
