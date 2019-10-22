Percy Thurman Henry, 90, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 24, 1928, he was the son of the late George Thomas and Cary Edna Taylor Henry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melissa Henry and his four brothers. He was a founding and life-time member of Covenant Church of God, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He loved his Lord. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alice Mae Pritchett Henry; daughter, Mary H. "Wicky" Sampson and her husband, John; son, Roger Henry and his wife, Pat, all of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Devon Sampson Walton and her husband, Nick, of Randleman, N.C., Cory Sampson and his wife, Stacey, of Madison; three great- grandchildren, Rueben Walton, Ali Walton and McKenna Sampson. In keeping with Thurman's wishes his family will commemorate his life with a graveside service on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Holly Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Harold L. Bare Sr. and Pastor Robert McCready officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
