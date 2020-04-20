June 5, 1925 - Friday, April 17, 2020 On Friday, April 17, 2020, Mary Frances Hensley, 94, of North Garden, Virginia, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on June 5, 1925, to the late Samuel Douglas and Nannie E. Carver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Slaughter M. Hensley. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Bradley, Otis, Delmore (killed in World War II) and infant twin brothers and Lewis Carver; sisters, Myrtle and Sammie; nephews, Wayne Carver and Calvin Gowen. Mary's special friend Becky Campbell preceded her in death as well. Some of Mary's greatest joys were canning produce from her vegetable gardens and working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed playing her guitar and singing. She had a love for making handmade quilts and giving them to friends and family. Mary is survived by her devoted son, John (Johnny) and his wife, Elizabeth (Betty Jo) Hensley. She is also survived by her grandson, John Anthony (Tony) Hensley and his wife, Pamela. Tony held a special place in Mary's heart. He was full of love and compassion for his grandmother. Mary's eyes would sparkle at the mentioning of Tony's name for he was her world. Mary's love for her Lord and Savior was apparent in her life and the love of family was next. She is now rejoicing in Heaven. Also surviving her are special nieces, Linda Edwards and Carolyn Garrison and nephews, Jimmy and Richard Carver. Mary's love for music would sometimes take you into her home relaxing in her easy chair while singing "Bluegrass" and Gospel songs with her dearest friends, Charles and Bonnie Frazier. She also leaves to cherish her memory special friends, Cliff and Doris Morris, Shirley Toms, Ed and Jane Jones, Mary Ann and James Starr and many more who she held very dear. To know Ms. Mary was to love her and to have her as your friend was a blessing from God Almighty. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mooreland's Baptist Church, Taylor's Gap Road at 1 p.m. officiated by Roger Browning and Pastor Keith Johnson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

