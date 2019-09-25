Michael W. Hensley Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1956, the son of the late Simuel and Helen Jennings Hensley, and the stepson of the late Macon and Helen Johnson. He was preceded in death by Greg Hensley, Junior Shifflett, Larry Craig, Linda Craig, Tim Johnson, and Mike Morris. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Garver Hensley; children, Michael Wayne Jr. (Cassie) and Dana (Cody); grandchildren, Michael III (Trey), Trevin, Makyiah, Landon, Bryson, McKenzie, Ava and Abby; sisters, Debbie Shifflett and Pam Bingler (Aaron); family, Jackie Morris, Ricky Garver (Ginny), Broadus Garver, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was a graduate of Lane High School. He was a Belmont son and once you are from Belmont you always have a Belmont family and he kept his life-long friendships. Mike worked at the Korner Restaurant & Catering with his Korner family, Phillip, Phyllis, Steven and Korner girls, who were like his family and deeply loved. Mike was a hard worker, family man, loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid sportsman, playing high school ball and after school in local leagues. He passed this legacy on to his son and grandsons, whether being on the coaching team or always there to support and cheer them on. Let's not forget his love for Paw Paw's little darlings, his granddaughters. The family wants to send their heartfelt gratitude to the Greene County Sheriffs and Rescue Team and the family and their friends who were there for their special celebration but took their time to show our family so much love and kindness. God bless you all. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Teague Funeral Home. A celebration of Mike's life will be at a later date. Condolences may be offered at teaguefuneralhome.com.
