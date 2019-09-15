Barbara Daun Herath, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from heart failure. Born on December 30, 1946, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Osborne and Helen Toothman, Barbara was known for her devotion to family, love of gardening, care for others, her faith in God and dedication to her church. Barbara graduated from West Virginia School of Nursing in 1968. While in school at West Virginia University, she met the love of her life, Richard, and they were married in 1968 in Clarksburg, W.Va. In 1972, Barbara and Richard moved with their two sons, Jeff and John, to Charlottesville, Va., and became active members of First Presbyterian Church. She served her church in many capacities including Deacon and Elder for over 40 years. In recent years, she became a beloved member and supporter of Hope Presbyterian Church of Crozet. Her unwavering faith in God defined her life and actions. In service to God and others, she chose a career in nursing starting as an RN in West Virginia continuing for 10 years as a community health nurse in Charlottesville and finally as the Director of a home health agency before retiring. Throughout her life she continuously volunteered, giving of herself and her time. This included starting and coordinating the Blue Ridge House Thanksgiving dinner for over 30 years, innumerable church sponsored initiatives, and starting a vibrant 4-H community. She further led the successful campaign for the sorely needed expansion of Broadus Wood Elementary School. The school later named the entire wing and library for Barbara. In her few spare moments, she pursued her love of gardening and truly enjoyed creating and decorating using her talents as a seamstress. Barbara is survived by her children, Jeffrey Alan Herath and wife, Caroline, of Yorktown, Va., and John Adam Herath and wife, Joanna, of Raleigh, N.C.; her grandchildren, Christopher Fray Herath and Michael Alan Herath of Yorktown, Va.; her sisters, Linda Sue Reaser and husband, Albert, of Crozet, Va., and Robin Dale Poling of Crozet, Va.;, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church (www.trinitycville.org), 3101 Fontaine Avenue Extended in Charlottesville, Va. Visitation and viewing will be held at 1 p.m., a service of worship at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Todd Johnson officiating, and a reception with refreshments immediately following the worship service. Interment will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to be given to Hope Presbyterian Church of Crozet (www.hopecrozet.org/give). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
