Betty Ruth McIntyre Hermansdorfer died on November 10, 2019, at her home at the Colonnades in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Burlington, N.C. on November 14, 1929, the oldest of seven children born to Carl Richard McIntyre and Ruth Blalock McIntyre. Betty married James Edward Hermansdorfer on October 10, 1954. They were married for nearly 32 years until his death in 1986. She is survived by their two daughters, Susan Mathis and Jane Smith, of Charlottesville, Va.; as well as four grandchildren, Michael Mathis of Herndon, Va., Sally Mathis Mulrey of Fredericksburg, Va., Emma Smith of Huntsville, Ala., and Rebecca Smith Perdu of Charleston, S.C. Betty was a charter member of Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville and contributed her talents to the congregation in so many ways; decades of singing in the choir, serving as Clerk of the Session and as an elder, volunteering for the Food Bank, and serving on numerous committees. She was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, a Master Flower Show Judge, co-owner of Floral Design Studios, and a member of her bridge club for over 50 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Meadows Presbyterian on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to the Nature Camp Scholarship, which her garden club has sponsored for many years Nature Camp, P.O. Box 366, Lexington, VA 24450, or to Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
