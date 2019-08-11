Eugenia "Genie" Hunter Lapsley Herring Eugenia "Genie" Hunter Lapsley Herring, 51, passed away on July 26, 2019, in Charlottesville. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Herring; three children, Christopher Herring (Kay Kay), Miranda Herring Morris (Daniel), and Ryan Herring; beloved grandson, Gideon Quint Morris; parents, Linda and Thomas Terry and Robert and Joyce Lapsley; siblings, Patricia Lapsley Pinchbeck, Tod Bigley, Kerry Bigley Knight, and T.J. Terry; uncle, Guy Lapsley; and her dog, "Dex". Genie graduated from Charlottesville High School and was a member of the First Christian Church. She was devoted to her family and her many friends who enjoyed her love for fun and the many kindnesses she bestowed on others. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at First Christian Church, 3285 Keswick Rd., Keswick, Va.
