James Lee "Jimmy" Herring, born August 10, 1944, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 75 years, surrounded by his loving family at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Albermarle County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart and Becky (Farrish) Herring and one granddaughter, Kendra Rose. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lee "Beebo"; sons, James Arthur "Peach" and AMarion Edward "Elmo"; and daughter, Connie Lynn "Mouth". Jimmy is also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous beloved family and friends. Jimmy served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jimmy had many passions including drag racing, Nascar, Maryland crabs, the Wahoos, N.C. State, and tending to his rose bushes and his manicured lawn. He also passed along his ideals of hard work and compassion to his family. The family would like to extended their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff of Martha Jefferson Hospital and offer special thanks to Dr. Bonnie Straka for her compassionate and wonderful care through the years. Our Mr. Herring will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Northridge Community Church, 5100 Dickerson Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
1:00PM
5100 Dickerson Road
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.