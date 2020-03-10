Patricia Ann Violette Herring, 75, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 25, 1944 to the late Louis Randolph Violette and Helen Marie Krug Violette. Patricia was a joyous individual whose milestones included her marriage to her late husband, Loyd Herring who would become her partner in crime to her life's passions. Together the two of them traveled the globe, visiting all 50 states, as well as European and Asian countries. Their shared interests included an extensive antique business where they reveled in the thrill of the hunt. Pat's desire for travel never waned, and she and Loyd became regular fixtures at their favorite Las Vegas casinos. Every time they returned they were warmly welcomed back as old familiar friends. Pat shared Loyd's love for the Virginia family farm, and even though she was a transplant, she was a Virginian at heart, and was proud to spend all of her final days on the family farm. She is survived by four brothers, John Thomas Violette and wife, Catherine of Annapolis, Md., William Allen Violette of Arlington, Va., Michael Wayne Violette of Silver Spring, Md., and Stephan Louis Violette and wife, Pamela of Riverdale, Md.; four sisters, Nancy Ellen McCaa of Santa Claire, Calif., Lisa Elaine Wright and husband, Robert of Hyattsville, Md., Donna Lee Taylor and husband, Glen of Brandywine, Md., and Suzanne Marie DeBard and husband, Chris of Oviedo, Fla.; best friend, Marguerite Cavaliere of Silver Spring, Md.; special friend, Calvin and Kay Martin of Charlottesville, Va.; and special grandson, Matthew Martin of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Alice Straley; brother-in-law, Gerald A. Herring; stepdaughter, Linda Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Shannon Jenkins, Robert and Lindsey Knight, Holly Jenkins, Haley Knight, Nicholas Knight, Tristian Knight, and Blake Knight, all of Charlottesville, Va.; and especially Dear Friends, Gertrude Cox of Charlottesville, Va. and Patt Keats of Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Spring Hill Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Josh Shifflett will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
