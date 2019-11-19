Virginia Mahanes Herring, 97 of Gordonsville, died on Saturday November 16, 2019, at the Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born June 9, 1922 in Louisa County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Mahanes and Viola Gibson Mahanes. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Herring and she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Mahanes and Ray Mahanes and two sisters, Catherine McClary and Frances Martin. Mrs. Herring worked for several years at the Silk Mill in Orange and Liberty Fabrics in Gordonsville. She was a member of Gordonsville Christian Church, Gordonsville VFW Auxiliary and the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. Mrs. Herring is survived by one daughter, Mary Herring Wright and her husband, Robert T. Wright Sr. of Orange; two sisters, Rebecca McClary of Gordonsville, and Dorothy McAlexander of Montford; two grandchildren, Robert T. Wright Jr. and wife, Valerie, of Orange, and Cheryl Phillips and husband, Mark, of Richmond, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Allen Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 297, Gordonsville, VA 22942, or to Orange Baptist Church, P.O. Box 167, Orange, VA 22960.
