August 24, 1934 - Friday, March 6, 2020 August Arthur Hey Jr., 85, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. August was born on August 24, 1934, in Bath, Maine, to the late August Arthur Sr. and Jane Mildred Emory Hey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Hey; son, Roy Hey; and two great-grandchildren. August is survived by his wife, Ruby Hey; sons, August Hey III and Robert Hey (Sue), both of Ruckersville; daughters, Sherry Roberts (Mark) of Richmond, and Orelia Perkinson (Buck) of Barboursville; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

To plant a tree in memory of August Hey, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

