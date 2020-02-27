Edward "E.B." Bledsoe Hicks April 28, 1935 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Edward "E.B." Bledsoe Hicks, 84, of Crozet, passed away peacefully after a brief but aggressive illness on February 24, 2020. E.B. faced his final battle in the same manner he lived his life, with grace and dignity. E.B. was born at home in Mechums River on April 28, 1935, the fourth of five children of the late Virginia Baptist Sandridge and Alex Bledsoe Hicks. In addition to his parents, E.B. was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 54 years, Naomi Eloise Erskine Hicks; his sisters, Ann Hicks, Irene Bubnoski (Zenon), Lucy Tomlin, and Kendall Nordick (Al); grandson, Ian Erskine Henley; in-laws, Charles and Ella Erskine; and brother-in-law, Tommy Erskine. E.B. is survived by his three children, Darla Henley (Dave), Carol Craft (Bill), and Carey Hicks (Wanda); grandchildren, Luke Fry (Shawn), Ned Fry (Theresa), Mattie Veldhuis, and J.R. and Brandon Nicholas. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Freda Shelton (Stuart) and Linda Erskine; brother-in-law, Allen Tomlin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. E.B. and Naomi owned and operated Hicks Construction for many years and built quality homes throughout Crozet. A lifetime member of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, E.B. bravely answered the call when needed. E.B. loved the mountains and spent a week each Spring and Fall in Douthat State Park, enjoying the scenery, food, and conversations with his beloved camping buddies Billy James, Tim Hughes, Andy Powley, Mike Maupin, Malcolm Inge and Fred Gibson. A life-long member of Mt. Plain Baptist Church in Crozet, E.B. served on the Deacon's Board and did numerous repair jobs on the church, including the installation of a wheel-chair accessible ramp and cemetery maintenance. We will celebrate E.B.'s amazing life with music and some of his favorite foods on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the Crozet Fire House. All are welcome. A church service officiated by Pastor Sam Kellum will be held at Mt. Plain Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, followed by interment at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org) or to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department (crozetfire.org). Special thanks to Dr. Amie Munson for her years of care and also to The Hospice of The Piedmont for Dad's care in these final weeks. We love you E.B., and are thankful for the light you brought to us all. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Details emerge in Lovingston stabbing of Charlottesville man
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
New trial granted in case of woman who died from infection while pregnant
-
Five takeaways from Virginia’s win over Pittsburgh
-
Back to basics: Local schools embrace the science of reading
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.