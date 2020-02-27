Edward "E.B." Bledsoe Hicks April 28, 1935 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Edward "E.B." Bledsoe Hicks, 84, of Crozet, passed away peacefully after a brief but aggressive illness on February 24, 2020. E.B. faced his final battle in the same manner he lived his life, with grace and dignity. E.B. was born at home in Mechums River on April 28, 1935, the fourth of five children of the late Virginia Baptist Sandridge and Alex Bledsoe Hicks. In addition to his parents, E.B. was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 54 years, Naomi Eloise Erskine Hicks; his sisters, Ann Hicks, Irene Bubnoski (Zenon), Lucy Tomlin, and Kendall Nordick (Al); grandson, Ian Erskine Henley; in-laws, Charles and Ella Erskine; and brother-in-law, Tommy Erskine. E.B. is survived by his three children, Darla Henley (Dave), Carol Craft (Bill), and Carey Hicks (Wanda); grandchildren, Luke Fry (Shawn), Ned Fry (Theresa), Mattie Veldhuis, and J.R. and Brandon Nicholas. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Freda Shelton (Stuart) and Linda Erskine; brother-in-law, Allen Tomlin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. E.B. and Naomi owned and operated Hicks Construction for many years and built quality homes throughout Crozet. A lifetime member of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, E.B. bravely answered the call when needed. E.B. loved the mountains and spent a week each Spring and Fall in Douthat State Park, enjoying the scenery, food, and conversations with his beloved camping buddies Billy James, Tim Hughes, Andy Powley, Mike Maupin, Malcolm Inge and Fred Gibson. A life-long member of Mt. Plain Baptist Church in Crozet, E.B. served on the Deacon's Board and did numerous repair jobs on the church, including the installation of a wheel-chair accessible ramp and cemetery maintenance. We will celebrate E.B.'s amazing life with music and some of his favorite foods on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the Crozet Fire House. All are welcome. A church service officiated by Pastor Sam Kellum will be held at Mt. Plain Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, followed by interment at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org) or to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department (crozetfire.org). Special thanks to Dr. Amie Munson for her years of care and also to The Hospice of The Piedmont for Dad's care in these final weeks. We love you E.B., and are thankful for the light you brought to us all. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road

