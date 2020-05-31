January 5, 1944 - May 24, 2020 Suzanne Rowland Foreman Hildebrand died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at age 76, at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. The daughter of Walter and Katherine Rowland, she was raised in Sumter, South Carolina, where she was valedictorian of her high school class. After graduating from Duke University, she worked as a teacher on a children's unit at the Medical University of South Carolina while her husband, Frank Foreman, finished medical school. She devoted herself to being a loving mother to her two young children. After three moves with the U.S. Army, they settled in Statesville, North Carolina, during which time Suzanne earned a Juris Doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law, was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and enjoyed sailing and bicycling. Suzanne later married Russell "Rusty" M. Hildebrand III, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. They enjoyed biking, kayaking, graciously hosting family and friends, and volunteering in the Hilton Head community. After Rusty's death, Suzanne moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to be near her daughter and grandchildren where she continued her life of service as a Hospice volunteer and avid supporter of the Senior Center and local VPM PBS. Suzanne is survived by her children, Jennifer Foreman Middlesworth and partner, Nicholas Worsdell of Charlottesville, Virginia, Jeffrey Foreman of Boone, North Carolina, and Harriet Hildebrand and partner, David Clein of Mountlake Terrace, Washington; and her precious grandchildren, Ryan and Mary Middlesworth of Charlottesville. There will be a celebration of her life and a graveside service at a later date at Church of the Holy Cross in Stateburg, South Carolina. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
