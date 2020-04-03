The Reverend Cora Elizabeth Hill departed this life into eternity on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1927, to the late Mary Lucille Bullock and William Hampton Washington of Wildwood (Palmyra), Virginia. The Reverend Hill was united in Holy Matrimony on July 3, 1946, to James Russell Hill Jr. "Jimmy". This union was blessed with six children. Prior to her death, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Chiquita Hill, DaShawn Agee Hill, and Lewis Armstrong. Also, one sister, Clara Hamlock; and three brothers, Robert Washington, William Washington and James C. Washington. The Reverend Hill leaves to cherish her memory, six children, The Reverend Ellis (Mary) Hill of Scottsville, Virginia, Herbert Hill of North Garden, Virginia, Willie Hill of Troy, Virginia, Frederick Hill Sr. of Fork Union, Virginia, The Reverend Dorothy (Theodore) Payne of Bremo Bluff, Virginia, and Jerome (Minerva) Hill of Palmyra, Virginia, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. The Reverend Hill is also survived by five sisters, Lucy Price and Christine Davis of Washington, D.C., The Reverend Arlene Perkins of Norfolk, Virginia, Shirley Porter of Troy, Virginia, and Blanche Hill of Palmyra, Virginia; three brothers, James M. Washington of Washington, D.C., Errol (Glenavie) Washington and Douglas (Pearl) Washington of Palmyra, Virginia; four sisters-in-law, Bertha Johnson of Richmond, Virginia, Francis Hill, Florence Palmer and Audrey Hill, all of Bremo Bluff, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the Governor's declaration that funeral services or private gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. Condolences may be offered to the family at Colbert-Wiley.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cora Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries