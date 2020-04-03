The Reverend Cora Elizabeth Hill departed this life into eternity on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1927, to the late Mary Lucille Bullock and William Hampton Washington of Wildwood (Palmyra), Virginia. The Reverend Hill was united in Holy Matrimony on July 3, 1946, to James Russell Hill Jr. "Jimmy". This union was blessed with six children. Prior to her death, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Chiquita Hill, DaShawn Agee Hill, and Lewis Armstrong. Also, one sister, Clara Hamlock; and three brothers, Robert Washington, William Washington and James C. Washington. The Reverend Hill leaves to cherish her memory, six children, The Reverend Ellis (Mary) Hill of Scottsville, Virginia, Herbert Hill of North Garden, Virginia, Willie Hill of Troy, Virginia, Frederick Hill Sr. of Fork Union, Virginia, The Reverend Dorothy (Theodore) Payne of Bremo Bluff, Virginia, and Jerome (Minerva) Hill of Palmyra, Virginia, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. The Reverend Hill is also survived by five sisters, Lucy Price and Christine Davis of Washington, D.C., The Reverend Arlene Perkins of Norfolk, Virginia, Shirley Porter of Troy, Virginia, and Blanche Hill of Palmyra, Virginia; three brothers, James M. Washington of Washington, D.C., Errol (Glenavie) Washington and Douglas (Pearl) Washington of Palmyra, Virginia; four sisters-in-law, Bertha Johnson of Richmond, Virginia, Francis Hill, Florence Palmer and Audrey Hill, all of Bremo Bluff, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the Governor's declaration that funeral services or private gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. Condolences may be offered to the family at Colbert-Wiley.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10; 25 deaths, 1,020 infected with COVID-19 in Virginia
-
Virus hits second area senior-living facility
-
Trump approves disaster declaration for commonwealth; 1,706 cases, 41 deaths of COVID-19 reported in Va.
-
Experts: COVID-19-causing virus is nothing like influenza
-
What outdoor physical activity is allowed under Virginia’s stay-at-home order?
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.