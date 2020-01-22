Rochelle Denise Washington Hill, 59, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1960, to Pauline White and the late William F. Washington. She is survived by a daughter, Angela D. Vest; and a granddaughter, Aria E. Vest. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Hill, Rochelle Denise Washington
