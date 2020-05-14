Bill Hinckley died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Heritage Inn after several years of gradual decline into dementia. He was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on August 20, 1943, to Mary Loffredo and William A. Hinckley, the oldest of five boys. He earned a B.A. in Classics and an M.A. in History from the University of Wisconsin. On graduation he joined the Air Force in February 1968, received pilot training, and served in Vietnam as an F-4 tactical pilot. He loved to fly but became increasingly uneasy about dropping bombs. When Americans were ordered to carry the bombing campaign into Cambodia, he filed for conscientious objector status, which he obtained, enabling him to leave the military in March of 1973. Years later, a Vietnam veteran returning to visit Vietnam and Cambodia, discovered a letter of commendation in a Cambodian museum, praising Captain Hinckley for being the first to file for C.O. status and refusing to carry out the bombing missions. He moved to the Scottsville area with his wife, Clair, and daughter, Merle (Alissa), to join Springtree, an intentional community, in 1973. At Springtree he was the master mechanic, keeping the cars and other machines running, as well as sheep farming and taking his turn in the kitchen and garden. He started a business, "The Tinnery," that converted discarded tin cans into lamps using a welding torch. The resulting products were quite beautiful and sold at craft fairs in the area. His first marriage came to an end, and in 1977 he married Renate Haug Stahl, who survives him. One of his most exciting projects at Springtree was the construction of a Burt Rutan-designed "Long EZ" airplane. His military buddy Steve Bowser joined him for the year-long project. This resulted in an airplane that not only flew successfully but still flies today. In 1983, Bill and Renate left Springtree to live in Charlottesville. Bill renovated an old house on Lexington Avenue, and then built another "state of the art" house behind it. He also started a business, Creative Cabinets, that remodelled kitchens, installing custom cabinetry. He retired in January of 2007 and sold his business. Eventually the onset of dementia deprived him of those wonderful qualities which made him such a creative and vital individual, particularly his intellectual acuity and his inventive speech. He is survived by his devoted wife, Renate Hinckley; his daughter, Merle of Phoenix, Arizona; his stepdaughters, Lisa Stahl of Ashland, Virginia, Berthe Stahl Palmrose of Corvallis, Oregon, and Lori Stahl of Charlottesville, their husbands Jim Foster, Tom Palmrose, and Matt Caduff, as well as seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers, James Hinckley, Richard Hinckley, Robert Hinckley, and Charles Ross; his stepbrother, William Ross, his friends at Springtree Community; his close friend, Steve Bowser, and many other friends. The family thanks Heritage Inn for their kind and loving care of him in his last, difficult year. A huge celebration of his life is planned for some time in a better future.
