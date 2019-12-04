Kenneth August Hindman of Charlottesville, passed away at the Hospice of the Piedmont's Hospice House on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was attended by his loving wife Anne, son Matt, and daughter Laura while in the last days of his life. Ken was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on January 22, 1950, the son of the late Elsie and William Hindman. He was raised in Wytheville, Va., then moved to Charlottesville to attend the University of Virginia as an undergraduate Echols Scholar. He graduated with distinction in 1972 and received his law degree in 1975. While in law school, he met his beloved wife, Anne, whom he married the day before his graduation. (It was a momentous week.) Anne and Ken embarked on a life together in Georgia, first in Savannah, where Ken was an attorney for Georgia Legal Services, and later in Atlanta, where he practiced at Atlanta Legal Aid and in several law firms. Ken and Anne moved to Charlottesville in 2014 upon his retirement. Ken's passions in life extended far and wide and included basketball, cycling, cars, and singing. His retirement years in Charlottesville were filled with song and music, through Christ Episcopal Church Choir, Piedmont Virginia Community College Chorus, Wednesday Music Club, and any other opportunity he could find to sing. Ken also took great pleasure in the law. He loved helping young friends and family pursue legal careers, often with a focus on the public interest, and wrote and edited numerous legal publications, particularly in his later years. Ken is survived by his wife, Anne Rawlings Hindman, of Charlottesville; his children, Matt and Laura (D'Onofrio) and their respective spouses, Kate Lawrence and David D'Onofrio, each of Haddonfield, N.J.; his three granddaughters, Hannah, Caroline, and Emily; his sister, Margie (Stuart) and her husband, Mick, of Independence, Va.; and adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, and siblings by marriage. Ken's family would like to extend sincerest thanks to those who have given him care over the course of his illness, in particular, Dr. Mark Prichard, oncologist at Martha Jefferson Hospital, the Palliative Care Team at Martha Jefferson Hospital, and the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont, all of whom provided great medical expertise and support to Ken and his family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 W. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wednesday Music Club, which supports the development of young musicians (https://wednesdaymusicclub.org/), Shrine Mont, where Ken was married and spent happy times surrounded by large numbers of family (https://shrinemont.com/donate/), or a charity held near and dear by those wishing to honor Ken.
