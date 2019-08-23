Kim Louise Ferebee Histand, 53, of Charlottesville, Va., died on August 19, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont. Born on August 14, 1966, in Falls Church Va., she was the daughter of Frank and Nancy Ferebee. Kim enjoyed going on vacations with her family and traveling to the coast of Maine. Kim is survived by her husband, Ron of Charlottesville, Va.; daughters, Kristin and Amanda of Charlottesville, Va.; and sister, Karin Ferebee Roberts of Norfolk, Va. Special thanks to Dr. Susan Modesitt and her team at the department of Gynecologic Oncology at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773, in order to fund further research. Services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 101 E Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home at www.hillandwood.com.
