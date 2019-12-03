Wilson Leroy Hite, 75, of Louisa, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his residence. Born on October 12, 1944, in Mecklenburg, Va., he was the son of the late Theodore Richard Hite and Altha Luevenia Pugh Hite. Mr. Hite was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda C. Hite; a daughter, Linda Sue Hite; and a brother, Richard C. Hite. He is survived by his wife, Susanne Reim Hite; one daughter, Tammy Blankenship and husband, Mike; one son, Gary Hite and wife, Mary; two brothers, Lacy Hite and wife, Alice, and Ronald Hite and wife, Sarah; two sisters, Dorothy Crockett and husband, Freddie, and Sandra Burford and husband, Rick; two grandchildren, Amanda Birkelund and Brad Blankenship; two great-grandchildren, Connor Birkelund and Sophia Birkelund, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Gordonsville Fire House. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
