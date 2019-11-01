Carole Houghton Hoadley passed away at her home in North Garden, Va. on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born December 20, 1946 in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Russel Houghton; mother, Kathryn Harlow Houghton; and her brother, Vernon R. Houghton Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Err Hoadley II of 52 years; her daughter, Kellson Mackay Hoadley Savvides; son, Travis Cameron Hoadley; grandson, Jacob Coleman Hoadley; son-in-law, Christopher M. Savvides and daughter-in-law, Bridget A. Hoadley. Carole attended Venable Elementary, Rockhill Academy and James Madison University. She worked at the UVA Medical Center for over 30 years. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, graveside service to follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CurePSP Organization (unlocking the secrets of brain disease) www.curepsp.org Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
