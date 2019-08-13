Nellie Blanch Hoffman, 57, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on September 29, 1962, in Charlottesville to the late Haywood and Gertie Morris Williams. She was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church in Brightwood and employed with the University of Virginia Facilities Management. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Allen Hoffman; daughter, Crystal L. Hoffman; son, Joseph Lee Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Carrie Hoffman, all of Madison; five brothers, Tommy Morris, David Williams and wife, Faye, Dale Williams and wife, Faye, Ronnie Williams and wife, Debbie, and Woody Williams and wife, Donna all of Stanardsville; and two grandchildren, Gaige and Lee Hoffman of Madison. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Bethsaida United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
