Rhonda Moore Holland, 63, of Oak Ridge Estate was called to heaven on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born April 1, 1956 in Nashville, Ga. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A strong, intelligent and virtuous woman she took on any task that was placed before her selflessly. She would never ask someone to do something that she was not willing to do herself. She spent more than 30 years in a labor of love restoring Oak Ridge Estate. After the passing of her husband, she assumed the additional roles as President and CEO of John C. Holland Enterprises and Hampton Roads Disposal. She found peace in her garden of peonies, traveling with friends, family or her dear "travel group." Her most precious moments were spent snuggling with her grandchildren. Her amazing friends and faith gave her strength. Her passing will reunite her with her husband, John C. Holland Jr., and her son, John C. Holland III. She has always been comforted knowing that one day she would again hold their hands and trusted that God had a plan for when that time would come. She leaves behind her mother, Evelyn Beard (husband, Rick). She will be remembered and forever honored by her daughters, Heather Goodwin (husband, JC) and Reagan Thompson (husband, Ben). "Grandma" will be missed greatly by her five grandchildren, Logan, Lawson and Ledger Goodwin and Elena and Colin Thompson. She was also survived by dear friends, Tom and Rachelle Best, Duane and Susan Outlaw. She was known as "Momma Rhonda" to their children, Chad Outlaw and Lori White (husband, Russell) and their children Caitlin and Lauren Outlaw and Aubrey and Jordan White. The graveside service will be held at The Oak Tree on Oak Ridge Estate located in Arrington, Virginia on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. Family will meet friends afterwards at The Carriage House located at 2387 Oak Ridge Road in Arrington, Virginia. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorial contributions consider donations to the Nelson County High School Class of 2001 Scholarship, a scholarship fund in memory of her son, Johnny, or to the Nelson County Food Pantry. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Holland, Rhonda Moore
