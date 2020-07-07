Anna Sue Holley, 77, of Gordonsville, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on March 9, 1943, in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Shepherd and Eva Mae McGhee Shepherd. Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Buddy" Holley; her children, Yvonne Sue Mesa, David Lee Warburton, Scott Allan Warburton, and a number of brothers and sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Mesa, Kyle Mesa, Chasity Colts, and host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, 10200, Louisa Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

