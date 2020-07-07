Anna Sue Holley, 77, of Gordonsville, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on March 9, 1943, in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Shepherd and Eva Mae McGhee Shepherd. Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Buddy" Holley; her children, Yvonne Sue Mesa, David Lee Warburton, Scott Allan Warburton, and a number of brothers and sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Mesa, Kyle Mesa, Chasity Colts, and host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, 10200, Louisa Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
Breaking
Most Popular
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Scottsville woman charged with murdering daughter pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Firefighter apologizes to Richardson; promotion approved
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, fired teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Updated: Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas business
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.