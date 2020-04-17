Nancy O. Holley of Gordonsville, passed away at her home on April 13, 2020. She was born in Gordonsville, on March 4, 1943, to the late Guilford and Maggie Ornduff. Nancy was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church where she faithfully served and attended for many years. She was also a member of the Louisa Moose Lodge. She retired from UVA School of Darden in 2010. She was an avid NASCAR and Redskins fan. She loved Joe Gibbs and Bobby Labonte. One would have a difficult time finding a fan who was more loyal than Nancy. She was best known for her amazing ability to cook. She loved to cook for others and it brought her much joy. Whenever she had a visit to the doctor or a surgery, there would be a cake made prior to so that the medical staff would be able to enjoy her true talent for cooking. Whether it was a full meal or a dessert, everyone knew if it came from Nancy's kitchen it would be delicious. Her most prized possessions were her children and grandchildren. Whenever she would speak of any of them, you could feel the love she had for them. She took great pride in being a Trooper Mom and she called her grandsons "angels". Her love she poured out on her family will be deeply missed. Nancy was preceded in death by two of her sons, Jeffrey Scott Holley and Mark Allen Holley. She is survived by her son, Darryl Trent Holley and Amanda of Louisa and her two grandsons, Jacob Hunter and Joshua Trent Holley, both of Louisa. She is also survived by her beloved and devoted sister, June Marie Simms. A private graveside service will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with the Reverend Ted Williams officiating. A memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date due to social distancing regulations. Memorial contributions can be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 10200 Louisa Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia.
