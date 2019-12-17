James "Jay" Hollins III unexpectedly gained his Heavenly Wings on Monday, December 9, 2019. Jay was born on August 11, 1970, in Charlottesville, Va., a son of James Edward Hollins Jr. and the late Sarah Tyree Hollins. Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Tyree Hollins; paternal grandparents, James and Emma Hollins; and maternal grandparents, James and Marybelle Tyree. Jay attended Albemarle County Schools and graduated from ECPI University in Richmond. He was self-employed as a general contractor, who was able to fix anything you called him to do. Jay was a devoted father and loved his family. He was a die-hard Steelers fan and loved to make everyone laugh. He had a special relationship with each one of us. He is survived by his wife, Sayward Hollins; three sons, Joshua Hollins of Scottsville, Jaylen Hollins of Georgia, and Jakhi Thompson of Charlottesville; stepson, Chasten Nixon of Scottsville; daughter, Claire Kelley of Charlottesville; father, James Edward Hollins and stepmother, Myrtle; sisters, Angela Green and husband, James, and Siobhan Ragland; and brother, Shawn Ragland, all of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Ashton Tyler and Sarah Gracelynn Hollins; a special friend, Laura Settle; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. The funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2 p.m. at Covenant Church in Charlottesville, Va., with the Reverend Loretta Wyant officiating. The family will receive friends and visitors on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McClenny Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Union Baptist Church Youth Department, 1015 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
