November 2, 1922 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Betty Ricks Holloway, age 97, daughter of Walter B. and Lillie LaRue Ricks, and widow of Charles E. Holloway died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Charlottesville, the last member of her immediate family. Betty is survived by her daughter, Betty Messick; grandson Robert Amos III; granddaughte,r Sandra Amos Snow and her husband, Curtis W. Snow Jr.; great-granddaughter, Heather Marie Snow; niece, Patricia Falanga; nephews, Robert W. North and wife, Gayle Gary North, Jeffrey L. North and wife, Linda, Frank Holloway and wife, Paula; very special neighbors and family, Robert Graham and Jennifer Meyers. She met the love of her life, Charlie Holloway when she was 15 and he was 16, at Fry's Springs swimming pool. Their friendship became love but their plans were put on hold when he volunteered for the Air Force and was sent to the South Pacific for almost three years serving in the Thirteenth Air Force. They finally married on March 8, 1946. Betty graduated from McIntire High School in 1940. As valedictorian she received a scholarship to Jefferson School of Commerce, where she learned the secretarial skills that she utilized for over 40 years. She was a stay at home mom for five years after the birth of her daughter. She was employed by Harris Real Estate, Charlottesville Supply, Acme Visible Records, and Amvest Corp. As she was over two months premature and her twin sister was stillborn, her survival was questionable, so doctors advised a delay in naming her. Her grandmother told her sisters to call her "Sally Sue" though she was christened as "Betty Lee" when she was six weeks old. After Charlie got his private pilot's license and they were taking flights to places like Myrtle Beach, it was considered a safety measure that Betty should also learn to fly. She then learned a one engine Cessna so she could be a co-pilot on their trips. Betty was one of the founders and a charts member of Charlottesville Host Lions Club in 1977; charter member of Charlottesville Lioness Lions. She received Lion's International Service Award from Melvin Jones, and had been an active member for over 40 years. She was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church and a member of Home Builders and Class and Silver Chords Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church at 1720 Cherry Ave. Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Most Popular
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UVa professors among those urging Northam to implement stronger prevention measures
-
Fund set up in honor of NYC doctor hailed as hero for pandemic effort
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.