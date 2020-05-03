November 2, 1922 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Betty Ricks Holloway, age 97, daughter of Walter B. and Lillie LaRue Ricks, and widow of Charles E. Holloway died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Charlottesville, the last member of her immediate family. Betty is survived by her daughter, Betty Messick; grandson Robert Amos III; granddaughte,r Sandra Amos Snow and her husband, Curtis W. Snow Jr.; great-granddaughter, Heather Marie Snow; niece, Patricia Falanga; nephews, Robert W. North and wife, Gayle Gary North, Jeffrey L. North and wife, Linda, Frank Holloway and wife, Paula; very special neighbors and family, Robert Graham and Jennifer Meyers. She met the love of her life, Charlie Holloway when she was 15 and he was 16, at Fry's Springs swimming pool. Their friendship became love but their plans were put on hold when he volunteered for the Air Force and was sent to the South Pacific for almost three years serving in the Thirteenth Air Force. They finally married on March 8, 1946. Betty graduated from McIntire High School in 1940. As valedictorian she received a scholarship to Jefferson School of Commerce, where she learned the secretarial skills that she utilized for over 40 years. She was a stay at home mom for five years after the birth of her daughter. She was employed by Harris Real Estate, Charlottesville Supply, Acme Visible Records, and Amvest Corp. As she was over two months premature and her twin sister was stillborn, her survival was questionable, so doctors advised a delay in naming her. Her grandmother told her sisters to call her "Sally Sue" though she was christened as "Betty Lee" when she was six weeks old. After Charlie got his private pilot's license and they were taking flights to places like Myrtle Beach, it was considered a safety measure that Betty should also learn to fly. She then learned a one engine Cessna so she could be a co-pilot on their trips. Betty was one of the founders and a charts member of Charlottesville Host Lions Club in 1977; charter member of Charlottesville Lioness Lions. She received Lion's International Service Award from Melvin Jones, and had been an active member for over 40 years. She was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church and a member of Home Builders and Class and Silver Chords Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church at 1720 Cherry Ave. Charlottesville, VA 22903.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Holloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries