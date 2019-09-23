Henry Lawrence "Hank" Holly 92, formerly of Madison, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Charlottesville. He was the son of the late Mack Edward Holly and Irena Williams Holly. He was also preceded in death by a son, Davis Holly; brother, David Holly; and sisters, Arnita Briggs, Jenetta Steele and Clementine Funn. Henry was survived by his wife, Lillian Turner Holly of Charlottesville; son, Ted Holly and Wanda of San Antonia, Texas; daughter, Joyce Holly and Judy Yeckley of Albany, N.Y.; sisters, Hilda Louise Mason and Barbara Jean Robinson; and grandchildren, Deleyah, Neriah, Josiah, Nehemiah. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison, conducted by the Rev. Frank Lewis and the Rev. Perry Gardner with interment at Gordon Beasley Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
