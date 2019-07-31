Joyce Elizabeth Rowe Hooks, 74, of Sebastian, Fla., was called to Heaven on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late William Walter and Lois Rowe on February 9, 1945, in Norfolk, Va. She retired from Martha Jefferson Hospital and moved to San Diego, Calif. in 2011, then to Sebastian, Fla. in 2017. She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters, and three nephews. There will be no services and per her request will be cremated. She wanted everyone to know, "I did the best I could".

Tags

Load entries