Joyce Elizabeth Rowe Hooks, 74, of Sebastian, Fla., was called to Heaven on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late William Walter and Lois Rowe on February 9, 1945, in Norfolk, Va. She retired from Martha Jefferson Hospital and moved to San Diego, Calif. in 2011, then to Sebastian, Fla. in 2017. She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters, and three nephews. There will be no services and per her request will be cremated. She wanted everyone to know, "I did the best I could".
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.