Earl Franklin Hoover, 88, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on November 30, 2019, of natural causes in Gainesville, Virginia. He was born on November 26, 1931, near Charlottesville, Virginia, to Clarence Albert Hoover and Elizabeth Crawford McDonnell. Having enlisted in the Army, he served in the Corps of Engineers and rose to the rank of Sergeant Major. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he received numerous decorations including the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He married Katherine Wood Hoover of Charlottesville on May 31, 1957. Survivors include his wife, Katherine; son, Charles K. Hoover of Spring Hill, Florida; son, Noah W. Hoover and his wife, Kathleen Hoover, of Faber, Virginia; and daughter, Patricia K. Miller and her husband, Ray Miller, of Manassas, Virginia. Following his 26-year military career, he worked as a construction supervisor for Richmar Homes. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountcastle Turch, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, Virginia. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.
