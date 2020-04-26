January 15, 1956 - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Donald Ray Hopkins Jr., 64, passed away at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 7, 2020. Ray was born on January 15, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Donald Ray Sr. and Phyllis Sheppard Hopkins Putnam. A graduate of Brentsville High School, Ray attended Northern Virginia Community College and attained an Associate degree in Homeland Security from Everest University. Quick to bring a smile, he never met a stranger and was loved by many. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newman and Reba Hopkins; as well as his grandson, Ayden Christopher, and many loved ones. Ray is survived by his wife, Ella Gay Hopkins; daughter, Deidre Michelle Johnson (William); sons, Caleb Ray Hopkins (Megan), Joshua Aaron Hopkins (Rachael), and Devin Ryan Hopkins (Amber); stepmother, Arlene Hopkins; sister, Deborah Lynn Viars; brother, Curtis Lee Hopkins; five grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date at Teague Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle or the American Diabetes Association. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hopkins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries