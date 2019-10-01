Our beloved Chiyoko Henza Horton, 84, of North Garden and Ruckersville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville. She was a ray of light to anyone that had the pleasure to meet her. Everyone will remember her sweet smile. She was born on July 1, 1935, in Okinawa, Japan, a daughter of the late Iho and Thuru Henza. In addition to her parents and other relatives in Japan, she was preceded in death by loved ones and relatives in Indiana and Virginia, specifically, her sister, Kiyoko Drumheller. She was also preceded by two special friends from Indiana, Judy and Craig Mirowski and loved by their children, Bryan Mirowski, Brenda Bolinger, Sherry Day, and grandchildren, Bradley Bolinger and Matthew and Taylor Mirowski. Chiko is a survivor. She and most of her family survived World War II by hiding in caves in Okinawa guarded by American soldiers. She came to the United States to Indiana as a military bride and was later forced to support herself and a home. She survived by starting out as a caretaker for the elderly. That later transformed into cleaning houses for various clients that provided transportation for her as she never obtained a driver's license. She formed lifelong friendships in Indiana and families came to love her and care for her. She ended her career around the age of 75 by working for a number of years for Center Grove Community Schools in Greenwood, Indiana.as part of their janitorial staff. In 2013, Chiko moved to Virginia to be with her sister's family. She enjoyed Nascar racing, football, scratch lottery tickets, action movies, country music, game shows, candy, slot machines, watching her great nephews play sports and spending time with family. Survivors include numerous relatives in Japan and many in the states: a nephew, Hideo Henza "John" Drumheller; two nieces, Patricia Drumheller Maupin and husband, Cecil, and Penny Drumheller Shifflett; great-nieces, Tonya Washington and her husband, Paige and their daughters, Ariannah and Kinsley; Kasi Drumheller and her children, Kaiden and Kayla; Whitney Dahl and her husband, Richard and their daughter, Everly and son due any day; and great-nephews, Dustin, Joshua and Noah Shifflett; and from Indiana, a niece, Irene Horton and her family. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October, 2, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Reverend Robert Price. Interment will follow in the Alberene Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com. Every night Chiko would tell us "Have a good night sleep. See you tomorrow." We love you so much Chiko and we miss you terribly. But.we will see you tomorrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.