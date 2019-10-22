Jacqueline "Jackie" Hostage, 90, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 10, 1929 to the late William and Marie Keefe. She attended the University of Bridgeport, where she met Robert "Bob" Hostage, who stood 6' 2" to her 5' 2". They married in 1951 and, apart from brief periods living in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Florida, they raised their family in Connecticut. Jackie spent many years working in market research and had fond recollections of projects involving Pepperidge Farm. After Bob's retirement from International Telephone & Telegraph in 1979, they moved to White Hall, Virginia and founded Betterway Publications, Inc., which they ran together until selling the company in 1993. Jackie and Bob embarked on a new chapter in 2007, when they founded the non-profit Nursing Homes Swing, bringing music to nursing homes throughout Charlottesville. After Bob's death in 2013, Jackie continued to run Nursing Homes Swing on her own, only recently turning over the reins. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Jan Hostage and her wife, Elizabeth Stevens, of New London, New Hampshire; her grandson, Joshua Toth and his wife, Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Toth. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Robin; her grandchildren, John and Sarah; and her great-grandson, Noah. Jackie was fortunate to have many wonderful people in her life, including dear friends, Andrea Benelli, Mary Beth Revak, and Dinah Hall; beloved clergy, the Rev. Harold H. Hallock and the Rev. David Wayland; the unfailingly kind Dr. John McGovern; the best neighbors, Ronnie and Dotti Bradshaw; and a community of musicians who loved her. The family is grateful to these people for their support of us during Jackie's final illness. They also thank the caring nurses and staff of Hospice of the Piedmont, and Commonwise Home Care's compassionate staff and incomparable CNAs. A memorial service will be held at Church of Our Saviour on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by a party celebrating Jackie's love of music. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nursing Homes Swing, nursinghomesswing.com.
