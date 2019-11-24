Kathleen "Bear" Houchens, age 71, of Schuyler Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on October 12, 1948, to Reva F. Medlin and the late Harold E. Moore. She was predeceased by husband and love of her life, Clarence H. Houchens Jr. Kathleen is survived by three children, Chris (Denise) Houchens, Thomas (Becky) Houchens, and Kathy (Randall) Fisher; grandkids, Kailyn Houchens, Cody (Kass) Houchens, Destiny (Robert) Dickenson, Ryan (Tiffany) Bishop, C.W. (Rachel) Dunivan, and Crissy (Brandon) Dunivan; and great-grandbabies, Kai, Kiera, Killian, Lukas, Lynnleigh, Levi, and Paisleigh. She is also survived by sister, Carol (Clint) Birckhead; five brothers, two sisters, multiple nieces and nephews; and one special fur-baby Tink. A big thank you to the Hospice of the Piedmont on Pantops for all their care during her illness. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Reverend Daryle Chesak presiding. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
