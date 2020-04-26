Carter had a lifelong passion for women's work, needlework, fashion, quilting, sewing, writing articles, books, editing magazines about it and judging quilting contests. She was born in Washington D.C., spending time there and on her family's farm, Rutledge. In her early youth, she was home schooled later to continue her education at St Margaret's School an Episcopal girls' boarding school and then after writing Vogue magazine about southern schools to attend for fashion, attended the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary in Richmond. Upon graduating, she moved to New York City to launch her career. Over her life, Carter wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Parents magazine, edited Lady's Circle Needlework magazine and became editor of Lady's Circle Patchwork Quilts which influenced how the blossoming quilting movement allowing people to see color photographs of antique quilts and read about quilters and collections across the country with monthly issues emanating from different states. She wrote and her business partner, Myron Miller photographed quilts for their book American Quilts and How to MakeThem published by Charles Scribner's Sons of New York. She also authored The Quilt Encyclopedia Illustrated, All Flags Flying: American Patriotic Quilts as Expressions of Liberty and The Romance of Double Wedding Ring Quilts with Robert Bishop. She wrote a children's book Warm as Wool, Cool as Cotton: Natural Fibers and Fabrics and How to Work with Them. Together with Donna Wilder they wrote Creative Calendar Quilt: A Block for Each Month of the Year and Back to Basics: A Quilter's Guide. She was a quilting judge for the Museum of American Folk Art in New York City. In 1990, she was inducted into The Quilters Hall of Fame. Carter was the wife of the late Louis Talmadge Houck and Arthur Grant Holt. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Page Houck Maloney of Oklahoma City, a stepson and his wife, Craig Grant Holt and Karen of Newburyport, Mass. and stepdaughter, Lezley Holt Lagerstedt and husband, Richard of Northfield, Vt.; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her son, Carl Thomas Houck precedes her in death. Carter's other passions were sailboat racing and mountain hiking with the Appalachian Mountain Club. Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
