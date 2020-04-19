Carroll Bernard Houle, gently passed away on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, after complications from pneumonia. Born in 1935 in Minnesota, the son of Lloyd Irving Houle and Kathryn Irene Winzenburg, Carroll entered the seminary as a young man and was a priest with the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers of the Catholic Church for more than 40 years serving in Tanzania, Kenya and at the United Nations in the United States. Father Houle was one of the founders of People for Peace in Africa. His work in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa focused on encouraging warring factions, religious leaders, and elders to embrace peace and justice. He led efforts focused on reconciliation, conflict resolution, peace-making, trauma healing, education, advocacy and interfaith networking. In 1991-1992, Carroll helped to successfully facilitate peace talks between rebel groups in South Sudan. During his 17 years in Kenya, Carroll worked to improve the lives of the impoverished, especially providing aid to children and mothers. His good works are well remembered by those he helped and by fellow Maryknoll priests and laypeople. Long after his retirement, Carroll visited Kenya where he was greeted with an outpouring of love and gratitude. Carroll was an active retiree during the years he lived in Charlottesville. His volunteer efforts helped refugees from around the world. He worked to improve the lives of the poor and he was an outspoken advocate for peace and justice. As his health failed, Carroll was warmly welcomed to live in a home run by the Norfolk, Va. Catholic Worker organization and Carroll was delighted to be a part of this community. Many thanks to Kim Williams and Steve Baggarly for the loving care they provided to Carroll during his final years. Carroll devoted himself to serving others. His kindness and generosity live on through the enormous number of people he helped and influenced during his lifetime. A gathering in celebration of Carroll's life will be organized and publicly announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Norfolk, Va. Catholic Worker, 1321 W 38th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508.

