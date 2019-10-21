Mary Baird Howard, of Charlottesville, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in Monroe, La., on July 14, 1929, the second child born to Maibel Gregg Howard and Harry Howard. For a number of years they lived nearby in Ruston, La., where he was treasurer of Louisiana Polytechnic Institute and Maibel taught in the home economics department. A few years after the death of Harry from cancer when Mary was a young child, her mother married James Carpenter, a Presbyterian minister. The family then moved to Mobile, Ala., where Mary graduated high school. She then received her undergraduate degree from Southwestern in Memphis, now Rhodes College. Later she earned a Masters from the University of Texas in Austin. She spent her professional career as a bacteriologist in Ft. Derrick, Md., but could never discuss her secret work there with her nosey cousin Nancy Byrd 13 years her junior. Mary had a lovely home for many years at Lake Monticello before moving to Westminster Canterbury, and was active in South Plains Presbyterian Church nearby. She enjoyed traveling and often would visit her sister Sally Rado in Los Angeles, as well as her aunts in Louisiana. Sally died unexpectedly many years ago, and over the years Mary and Nancy Byrd became more and more like sisters rather than first cousins, and were each other's next of kin. Mary had many friends and was a gentle soul but one of great strength of character. She was an avid UV football fan and loved to read mysteries and play bridge. She was in good health until about 4 years ago when she fell and broke her hip, and since then encountered one problem after the other. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the chapel at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville VA 22911. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation.
