Carter Howards, 81, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stuart Howards; children, Penelope (Penny) and Hugh; daughter-in-law, Alyssa; granddaughters, Nina and Sage; twin brother, Tom Nelson; and sister, Page Loeser. She was born to the late Mary Carter Randolph Nelson Stabler and Beverly Tucker Nelson and spent her childhood living in many countries before returning to her family home of Virginia. Carter was a graduate of Hollins College, and she received a master's degree in art history from Oberlin College. She worked in the National Gallery and the Philadelphia Museum of Art before getting married and having children. She was a weaver before transitioning in her later years to photography. There was a consensus that she was a talented, truly exceptional, artistic photographer. It is hard to imagine anyone who read more books than she did, and she always had interesting insights into what she read. She saw beauty and humor in the world around her, and she had a friendly word for everyone. She was adored and loved by those who met her because of her gracious and kind personality. Both as children and as adults, her children thought she was the ideal mother. She is missed by the many who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shelter for Help in Emergencies P.O. Box 1013, Charlottesville VA 22902.(https://www.shelterforhelpinemergency.org/get-involved/donate). A celebration of her life will be held at the University of Virginia Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. The family will be receiving friends following the memorial in the Solarium at the Colonnade Club. Condolences may be made online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
