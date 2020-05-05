March 19, 1977 - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Stephen Stanley Huan-Tai Hsu (known to all as "Tai"), died in a fatal car accident near Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 43. He was born in Williamsburg on March 19, 1977, and spent much of his childhood in Gloucester. He graduated with a degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Virginia, and lived most of his adult life in Charlottesville. Tai is survived by his mother, Suzanna; and three sisters, Formosa, Alania, and Leila and their families; many extended family members; and his dear cat Bolt. Tai was half-Taiwanese, half-American and an entrepreneur, mathematician, and technology coder. He was the owner of three companies involved in financial market technology, blockchain/cryptocurrency, and trading. He developed real-time, high performance, big data systems for financial markets and was an algorithmic trader for hedge funds. Like his father, Tai loved mathematics, martial arts, Chinese philosophy, technology, and nature. He enjoyed traveling and backpacked extensively around Asia in his lifetime. He was a man of the people, extremely generous, and with a kind and gentle soul. He was always helping people and made no judgments. With a high sense of moral integrity, he was the protector of his family and defended those he loved with his brave and free spirit. He was a devoted son, a loyal and solid brother and family member, and a great boss and colleague. Tai was loved by many and will be missed by all. Tai's earthly remains will rest alongside his father's at the ancestral family shrine in Taiwan following his cremation today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at precisely 5:27 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The family invites anyone who knew and cared for Tai to join us at this exact minute, to light a candle and take a moment of silence wherever you may be, and help him ascend to the other side in peace and enlightenment. If you choose to join us in this ceremony, the family requests that you please refrain from saying goodbye or any words of farewell. He will see you on the other side.

