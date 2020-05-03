May 1, 1943 - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Romona Hubbard, 76, of Lynchburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the wife of Melvin L. Hubbard Sr. for over 57 years. Romona was born on May 1, 1943, in Morristown, New Jersey a daughter of the late Leroy Toran and Louanna Jennings Toran. Romona was retired as a legal secretary and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Melvin Hubbard Jr. and wife, Jocelyn Hubbard of Forest; two daughters, Pandora Hubbard of Baltimore, Md., and Alanna Hubbard of East Orange, N.J.; and ten grandchildren, Joyce, Melvin III, Malcolm, Myles, Jarrell, Joshua, Jaimie Joy, Amani, India, and Anai, and numerous other family members. A memorial service for Romona will be held at a later date in Morristown, N.J. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

