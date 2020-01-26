Praise the Lord! On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, John Arelious Hughes, 87, of Keswick, Virginia went home to be with his Lord. He peacefully closed his eyes at Martha Jefferson Hospital from congestive heart failure. He was born in Albemarle County on June 2, 1932. He was predeceased by his father, Vincent Geiger Hughes, and mother, Lucile Curry Hughes, formerly of Keswick, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters and one brother, Doretha "Dotty" Hughes Allen, formerly of Charlottesville, Norma "Pretty" Yvonne Hughes, formerly of Charlottesville, and George Sullivan Hughes, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Agnes Banks Hughes, of Keswick; a daughter, Rhonda Mae Hughes, of Alexandria, Virginia; a son, John Troy Hughes, of Reston, Virginia; and one aunt, Evelyn Elaine Hughes, of Charlottesville. He is survived by a brother, Vincent Geiger Hughes, "Junior", and sister-in-law, Lenora Hughes, of Tacoma, Washington; sister, Gloria Hughes Green, of Charlottesville, Virginia; two grandsons, Brandon Jamaal Friloux of Painesville, Louisiana, and Cameron Justin Hughes and wife, Mia; and two granddaughters, Mia Askins Hughes, of Yokosuka, Japan and Ashleigh Marguerite Friloux of San Diego, California. He also is survived by a great-granddaughter, Maiah Askins; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He proudly wore a Korean War Veteran hat most places outside his home during his later years. He was a manager at Sperry Marine Systems for 36 years. He was a member of Prince Hall Masons lodge number 20 of Charlottesville, Virginia and was a member of Shriner Lodge. An avid fisherman, John was known for bringing home upwards of a hundred fish after trips to Lewisetta, Virginia on the York River. An avid gardener, he likewise was proud of giant cabbages and tomatoes and the fieriest hot peppers no mouth could stand! Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at First Christian Church of Keswick, Virginia. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
