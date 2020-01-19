Robert Rives Humphris, 90, of Charlottesville, departed this life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Charlottesville. His passing was peaceful, and he was with family. We invite all who would like to celebrate the life of Bob Humphris to join us for a reception at the Greencroft Club on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m. (In case of inclement weather, please see greencroftclub.com, or call 434-296-5597 for updated information on a potential delay or postponement.) The family would greatly appreciate the sharing of any memories or stories about Bob. There will be an opportunity to share them at the celebration of life gathering. The family would also be delighted to receive your memories of Bob at RememberingBobH@gmail.com.
Humphris, Robert Rives
