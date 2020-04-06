January 14, 1940 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Charles Edward Hunt, age 80, of Covesville, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. Born on January 14, 1940, he was a son of the late Raymond and Gertie Gray Hunt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Baber; and three brothers, Raymond Hunt Jr., Carlton Hunt and Hugh Hunt. Charles was a lifelong mechanic and attended the Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church of Faber. He is survived by his loving wife, Luellen Hunt; a stepdaughter, Regina Hughes of Shipman; a stepson, Carl McQuary of Faber; and a brother, Robert Hunt of Faber. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville with Pastor Wayne Ownby officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel

