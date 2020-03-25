Martha Toms Hunt, 84, of Covesville, Va. passed on March 20, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents Forest W. Toms and Dora Blanche Toms, and her beloved canine companion Sadie. She is survived by daughter Susan H. Gentry (Billy); her son Monte C. Hunt Jr. (Tamara); her grandchildren; Kristin Lynn (Jeremy), Kara Redman (Jonathan), and Megan Hunt; seven wonderful great-grandchildren; her wonderful sister in-law Betty Toms and her dear friend Lois Ogden. Martha spent her life being a servant to others. She always made sure everyone in her presence was taken care of, especially her family. A private, family only graveside service will be held Thursday March 26, 2020. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Contributions may be made in Martha's name to the North Garden Fire Department 4907 Plank Rd., North Garden, VA 22959, or to the Albermarle/Charlottesville SPCA 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

