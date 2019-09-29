Phyllis Loise "Phyloise" Crank Hunt of Charlottesville, Va., died on September 21, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. She was born in Louisa, Virginia, on April 1, 1930, the daughter of William Earle Crank and Phyllis Fry Collins Crank. She graduated from Louisa County High School, and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., receiving her BA degree Cum Laude in 1951, the same year she received her Teacher's Certificate from Peabody Teachers College. In 1952 she married Charles Fenton Hunt, Jr, of Memphis, Tenn., who predeceased her in 1998. Phyllis moved to Charlottesville in 1957, when Charles began his medical practice there. She was an active member of the Junior League, and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America through her ancestor Thomas Walker. She was an enthusiastic bridge player, participating in a bridge club which began in 1957 and is still active to date. She also played bridge at WCBR. Her hobbies included playing tennis and genealogy. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy, Va. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Linda Fontaine and her husband, Thomas Gerni, of Cambridge, Md., Charles "Charlie" Fenton Hunt III of Andover, Mass., and Carol Randolph Hunt DuVal and her husband, John William DuVal, of Richmond, Va.; and five grandchildren, Dr. Karl Royden Franke and his wife, Donnamarie Giustino Franke, of Wilmington, Del., Sarah Loise Hunt of Washington, D.C., Daniel Charles Hunt of Brooklyn, N.Y., William Charles DuVal and Kathryn Elizabeth DuVal of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Martha "Mimi" Mohler Hunt of Charlottesville, Va.; and former son-in-law, Kurt August Franke, of Lynchburg, Va. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Linda Fontaine Crank Moseley of Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews, Thaddeus Maury Moseley and his wife, Fiona Strathern, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and William Armstead Moseley and his wife, Margaret Cravey Moseley, of Birmingham, Ala.; and niece, Stacy Fontaine Moseley-Scherer and her husband, Joseph John Scherer, of Jacksonville, Fla. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge for their loving and compassionate care of Phyloise. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made payable to UVA School of Medicine and mailed to the UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773. Please include a note on the gift that it is in memory of Phyllis C. Hunt to support the autoimmune disease research at the University of Virginia. The ashes of Phyloise and Charles shall be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa, Va. in the Crank family plot. Hill and Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
